MYSTIC — The Old Mystic History Center, formerly the Indian and Colonial Research Center, has been awarded a $5,300 Connecticut Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from Connecticut Humanities, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Old Mystic History Center preserves and makes accessible to the public the collected works of anthropologist and historian Eva Butler and additional historical and genealogical materials of the people of Old Mystic and surrounding areas. The center’s resources feature photographs, personal papers, genealogies, books, and an indigenous people collection.
"We are very grateful for this award,” said Bob Mohr, center treasurer. “We are a small nonprofit organization trying to move forward after the pandemic."
The grant has helped the Old Mystic History Center safely open to the public for in-person, onsite research once again. The funds will help pay increased operating expenses, develop a new exhibit, and build a new shelf unit as well as update the center’s new user-friendly website to streamline access to the collections’ online database.
For more information about the Old Mystic History Center, visit oldmystichistory.org.
