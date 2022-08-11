STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen are asking residents with questions or concerns regarding the proposed lease extension for the St. Michael School and a new agreement with Stonington Community Rowing Inc. to contact the town as officials seek to finalize both deals in the coming months.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and selectwomen June Strunk and Deborah Downie held a preliminary discussion Wednesday evening, with plans to send the matter to town meeting when the board meets again later this month. The meeting, which is tentatively set to take place on Sept. 12, would give the public a chance to vote on the final lease agreements for both locations.
There’s still work to do, Chesebrough said, but coming to agreements on both leases would provide a sustainable, long-term solution for how to care for, restore and properly maintain both locations without overtaxing residents.
“These are two separate plans that have been years in the making, and we are happy to be able to come forward with a viable solution that truly benefits our broader community,” Chesebrough said. “I believe both leases will create positive benefits for Stonington residents and the broader community for years to come.”
On Wednesday evening, the Board of Selectmen formally discussed the proposed leases for the first time and released a draft on each lease. Both prospective leases are available for review at Stonington Town Hall.
For the St. Michael School, a lease extension at the West Broad Street site would provide consistency and aid with growing enrollment that has caused the student population to swell in recent years. With concerns over facility size, the town and school agreed to a three-year lease with an optional two-year extension in May 2020.
Under that agreement, the school pays a small rent of $300 per month and maintains responsibility for all operational costs such as heat, electricity, landscaping, snow removal and any interior repairs. The town, meanwhile, maintains responsibility for building systems such as the boiler, fire suppression and roof.
Over the past two years, officials with the St. Michael School said they have “seen an increase in enrollment to levels not seen since 2006,” and administrators have expressed significant interest in a long-term lease.
“In exchange for the longer-term lease, St. Michael School is willing to take on the costs of the historic building, including needed capital repairs and improvements, of which there are many,” the town said in a press release.
The basic terms of the new lease would be for 15 years, with the option to renew for an additional 10 years. The new agreement would involve the same rent, $300 per month, but with St. Michael School taking responsibility for all building costs, not just the interior and maintenance costs.
The proposal would allow the town to retain ownership of the building and it provides assurance for neighbors that use of the property will not change, at least over the tenure of the long-term lease.
“It is also important that residents know that during the summers of 2020 and 2021, St. Michael School made a number of improvements to the building interior,” Chesebrough said. “All classrooms and hallways on the first and second floors, as well as the third-floor auditorium have been repainted.”
Asbestos floor tiles were properly abated in classrooms and the main office, and the original original maple floors underneath were also repaired and refurbished. During the summer of 2022, St. Michael School made capital repairs to the roof and chimneys as well.
The school said in a press release that it looks forward to a continued partnership with the town.
Mystic River Boathouse Park
In 2016, residents approved the purchase of a property along the Mystic River that has become known as Mystic River Boathouse Park. Unfortunately, environmental challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed any possibility of a fast return at the site.
After obtaining a $753,889 state grant for environmental remediation in 2021, however, it has been full speed ahead, with members of Stonington Community Rowing Inc. promising to raise funds to construct a boathouse and restore the historic Lovelace House, which must remain on the site.
The organization has already raised over half of the estimated $2.5 million needed to make that dream a reality.
“The SCRI has taken on the momentous task of not only raising all the funds required to build the newly named Jim Dietz Community Rowing Center, Hart Perry Boathouse, and public restrooms, but also address improvements needed to restore the Lovelace House. Once construction and improvements are complete, SCRI will give these properties to the town, in exchange for a long-term lease,” Chesebrough explained.
The proposed lease is for 25 years, with the option to renew for another 25 years so long as an active community rowing program is being run out of the facilities. The lease would not go into effect until all the buildings and related work are completed.
A copy of that proposed lease is also available at Town Hall.
For those interested in learning more about progress taking place at the park site, an informal public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Latitude 41 in Mystic. No reservations are required to attend the meeting and representatives from Stonington Parks and Rec, SCRI, Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Mystic Seaport Museum and others will be available. To learn more about SCRI, visit stoningtoncommunityrowing.org.
There will also be an open house at the St. Michael School for anyone interested in seeing improvements already made or discussing plans for the buildings. That open house will take place on Aug. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.