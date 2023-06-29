STONINGTON — A series of patterned flights by a white helicopter over the past two days has caused some stir among residents in Stonington, but officials are said the effort is part of a routine inspection of electric and utility wires and those in the area should not be alarmed.
The helicopter flights, which occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday as part of the Eversource powerline inspection program, included lower-than-usual piloting that saw the helicopter fly as low as 125 feet above the ground. The pilot also stopped momentarily at towers to conduct thorough inspection, according to a press release from the Stonington Police Department.
“The helicopter is required to make two passes, each on opposite sides of the track to eliminate blind spots during our inspection process,” the police said in a press release. “The helicopter may also have been seen traveling from one location to another or surveying the route.”
The flight patterns on Thursday included inspections of lines in the downtown Pawcatuck area with the helicopter inspection ending across the border in Westerly.
Eversource said in a press release that the ariel inspection, which is also done in other locations across the state using drones, allows safe and thorough inspection of infrastructure. The data is used to improve reliability, reduce environmental impacts and keep costs down, Eversource said.
Benefits of aerial inspections include having important real time information, even on equipment that can be up to 200 feet above ground; improving inspection quality so Eversource can catch potential problems before they can affect safety and reliability; and providing access to lines and equipment in remote areas with steep or wet terrain.
“This high-tech solution provides a critical, bird’s-eye view so we can identify any potential issues and continue to make sure that you have energy for every moment of your life,” the company said.
— Jason Vallee
