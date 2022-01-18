STONINGTON — When the coronavirus pandemic struck last March, U.S. Coast Guard Academy assistant wrestling coach Dylan Foley found himself sitting at home like so many others, reflecting on life and his priorities.
The 28-year-old Groton resident enjoyed his job as a coach but said a part of him longed to be part of something bigger. Last year, eager to hear about other opportunities in the area, Foley sat down for coffee with his friend Ryan Armstrong, an officer with the Stonington Police Department, and learned there would soon be an open spot at the department.
It did not take long for Foley, who grew up with ambitions of being a police officer, to apply.
“This was exactly the type of change I was looking for,” said Foley, the department’s newest recruit, following a swearing-in ceremony at the Stonington Police Department Tuesday morning.
It was the only agency that Foley applied to, and Police Chief J. Darren Stewart and Capt. Todd Olson each said the department was fortunate to be able to recruit someone with Foley’s physical talents and personal drive. Following Tuesday’s ceremony, he was set to begin orientation with the department and was scheduled to start a modified training program at the Connecticut Police Academy.
Olson said the department knew the kind of talent it had in Foley after a regional police agility test held last fall. Foley’s performance on the physically grueling test, which was one of the first to be held in a scouting combine-style regional format, was so impressive that other departments also began showing interest.
“We were the only department that he had applied to, but he definitely had others who took notice,” Olson said. “If we weren’t going to hire him, there are other agencies that were going to look his way.”
A 2011 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School, Foley grew up in Southborough, Mass., where he excelled as a student athlete and member of the wrestling team. He went on to attend Springfield College, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, but said he fell into a good opportunity to jump into coaching and decided to take it.
Foley has served as an assistant coach for both Springfield College and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where he has worked for the past 3½ years.
His parents, Jim and Leslie Foley, said they are incredibly proud of their son. Dylan Foley has always shown “a unique drive and ability to succeed,” Jim said, adding that it did not surprise him when his son called to tell him that he was going to be an officer.
“From the time he was an Eagle Scout, he always had an interest in helping others, and he has always worked hard to make sure he is doing something to help others,” Jim Foley said. “This will be a great fit for him.”
Stewart said he believes Foley’s background not only shows a commitment to public service and the community, but a strong ability to communicate. His experience as a coach will allow him to transition into working with the community every day and help him to make a positive difference in Stonington.
Asked whether he had any goals in his new career, Foley smiled and stared ahead as he pondered what lies ahead.
“I should probably get through the academy first,” he said with a laugh.
Foley said when it comes to serving the community, however, he takes the job and responsibilities that come with it seriously and looks forward to being a good partner with all the town’s residents to help make the community an even better place to live and work.
He said he is looking forward to the different challenges and aspires to leave a positive, lasting legacy when he is finally done serving.
“My goal remains what it has been every day: to live with integrity, serve with integrity and make sure every action is one that moves myself and the town in a positive direction,” he said.
