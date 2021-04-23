STONINGTON — A Norwich woman was killed Thursday afternoon in an accident on Coogan Boulevard in Mystic.
Michelle L. McMullen, 52, of Norwich was pronounced dead at L+M Hospital in New London after the early afternoon crash, which happened near the intersection with Jerry Browne Road.
The driver of the other car, Ryan Brown, 19, was also transported to L+M. Police gave no update on his condition or the severity of his injuries.
Police responded to a 12:29 p.m. call to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Coogan Boulevard and Jerry Browne Road in Mystic, according to a release from Stonington Police Capt. Todd M. Olson. When officers got to the scene, they quickly determined there were two cars involved, each with only the driver inside the vehicle.
No information on the make and model of the vehicles, the direction the vehicles were travelling or the precise spot of the accident was released by police.
Both McMullen and Brown were transported by Mystic River Ambulance. Coogan Boulevard was closed for several hours after the accident as the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, encompassing officers from Stonington, Ledyard and Groton, investigated.
Police are seeking help in clarifying the cause of the crash. If you have any information, contact Stonington Police Detective Matthew Capalbo at 860-599-7552.
