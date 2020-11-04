Republican Greg Howard knew he was going to need a strong showing in North Stonington to defeat incumbent state Rep. Kate Rotella, a Democrat, and earn the right to represent the 43rd House District.
And in the end, it was the overwhelming support he received in that community that pushed the political newcomer to victory.
Trailing by a little over 400 votes with five of the six districts reporting — all of Stonington’s five districts had reported at that time — all eyes turned to North Stonington, where an issue reporting data to the Connecticut Secretary of the State caused a delay in release of results. When the votes were finally tallied in the town’s lone district, Howard found himself leading by a greater than 3-2 ratio, securing the seat.
“We knew we had polled well in Pawcatuck, but when the numbers from Stonington came in all at once and we were down by 400, it became clear hopes were riding on the one district in North Stonington,” he said. “I was just hopeful we would do well, and I am both very grateful and thankful they chose to give me a chance.”
The 18-year veteran officer with the Stonington Police Department, who earned 50.98% of the vote, will be a freshman state representative come January after narrowly defeating Rotella, 7,643 to 7,348. He said Wednesday the focus now turns to getting up to speed on the issues, determining what committees he will serve on and prioritizing the needs of the community through conversations with residents.
With Tuesday’s loss, Rotella’s tenure in Hartford will come to an end after just one term. She had campaigned on her record in improving health care for Connecticut residents and securing funding for community projects, including several in Stonington.
A message left with Rotella was not returned Wednesday.
The new responsibilities will mark a shift for the 40-year-old Pawcatuck resident, who has long served the community in a non-political volunteer capacity. The Westerly High graduate made the venture into politics only as a shift in responsibilities provided him with the time needed to make the commitment, and with a strong show of support from those in town.
In an interview Wednesday, he said his top priorities will remain to reduce taxes, address the state’s budget deficit and make repairs to the police accountability bill passed in July in order to address liability issues and close holes that could leave officers and their communities open to frivolous lawsuits.
Howard said that the police accountability bill had become a much bigger issue than he realized. As he talked with residents during the campaign, he said many expressed concerns over the bill. He said it has “some very good aspects to it,” and he would not be seeking to overturn it, but said revisions are needed.
He said that the top priority, however, remains reducing taxes for residents, a concern that he said residents of both political parties expressed during the campaign.
First, Howard said, he will need to get to work to learn exactly how things operate in Hartford.
“I plan to get to work immediately to learn how everything works so I am ready in January when I am sworn in,” Howard said. “I will also be focused on getting the word out on how to reach me so that the residents of my district can get in contact with me.”
Howard said he would also work to represent the entire district and best interests of the community as a whole, noting that it is time to put partisan politics aside for the benefit of all local residents.
“I now represent everyone, not just those who voted for me,” he said. “I won this election because a lot of people in town put their faith in me, and they deserve my best in return. I hope to make the district proud.”
