STONINGTON — Since taking office together, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and selectwomen June Strunk and Deborah Downie have sought to find a way to bring sidewalks to South Broad Street in Pawcatuck.
It appears 2023 is the year that vision will become a reality.
In mid-December, Stonington issued a request for proposals from qualified contractors for the installation of sidewalks that would extend from Stonington High School to Mayflower Avenue and provide a connected corridor. Chesebrough said Monday that the goal is to select a contractor and sign documents so that work can begin in early spring.
If all goes according to plan, it will bring a satisfying end to an effort that began nearly four years ago, Chesebrough said.
“This is a project that has proven considerably more challenging than first thought, but we have been fortunate to be able to continue to move forward and will soon have a connected corridor that extends from the high school right to downtown Pawcatuck,” Chesebrough said.
It won’t be quite as intricate as officials first hoped, with challenges including wetlands and curb issues preventing construction on both sides for the entire length, but Chesebrough said pedestrians would be able to cross the street in these areas and continue their journey safely along sidewalks.
Chesebrough said that Director of Economic and Community Development Susan Cullen and staff with BL Companies have worked to assure a continuous path with limited crossing —a feat that meant acquiring 28 easements.
That, along with considerable back-and-forth discussions with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, inflation causing costs to rise and COVID-19 challenges, have further slowed the town's efforts. Chesebrough said those should not be an issue moving forward, however.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to hit the ground running,” she said. “Our hope is to select a contractor this winter and complete the contract so that construction can begin by spring.”
If all goes as planned, she said the new sidewalks should be open and usable before the end of the year.
Initially, officials had hoped to complete the project on a more expedited timeline, with a goal of completing it before the end of 2021. The challenges have since built up, and the once-$950,000 project is expected to cost $1.3 million by the time all work is completed. That funding includes all previous expenditures, including engineering reports, as well, she noted.
The town is receiving $600,000 from the state to aid in the project, and the remaining costs have already been accounted for in separate allocations made by the Board of Finance over the past few years.
In a presentation to the public, BL Companies Project Manager Steve Fraysier said the project will include the construction of new concrete sidewalks with a shelf and monolithic concrete sidewalks, both at 5 feet wide. In order to accommodate space needs, vehicle travel lanes along Route 1 would be adjusted from 12 feet wide to 11 feet wide, and markers will be installed along the roadway to bring awareness to use of the corridor for bicycle safety.
Portions of the work include the need to relocate a drainage pipe to protect wetlands to the west of the Pawcatuck Shopping Plaza and redesign the crosswalk system and curbs in the area, as well as installing a retaining wall on the south side of the road. He said the changes are necessary to improve sightlines and repair grading issues that would make installation of sidewalks a challenge.
Chesebrough said when all is complete, she believes the project will provide a corridor that residents can be proud of.
“This is a project that people have been talking about wanting forever and it is so critical for safety,” Chesebrough said. “It will be nice to see this finally come to fruition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.