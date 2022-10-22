STONINGTON — Dana Robinson Campbell, an artist and printer, was not surprised to discover that ink ran through her blood. She was surprised to learn it also ran through her bloodline.
Campbell, 31, is the owner of Shuttle Press & Bindery, a recently-opened antique printing press and bookbinding business in the Velvet Mill in the borough that produces quality handcrafted books, book-binding kits, journals and sketchbooks along with “illustrative letterpress stationery and home goods.”
And while her studio and shop may be fairly new, the concept has been four generations in the making.
‘Big moment’
It wasn’t until after Campbell fell in love with letterpress printing and bookbinding during her senior year at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, Mass., that she discovered her great-grandfather, the late Thomas Johnson — owned and operated his own tabletop printing press.
Not only that, Campbell said recently, but when she told her grandmother — Evelyn Robinson of Stonington — of her newfound passion, her grandmother, with great delight and surprise, told Campbell that Johnson’s printing press was stowed away in the basement of her house.
“It was like a beautiful moment of discovery,” said Campbell with a smile. “A wonderful, wonderful discovery.”
That was the “big moment,” said Campbell, the “big moment that birthed my business.”
A 2009 graduate of Stonington High School, Campbell said when she was a senior in college, and double-majoring in illustration and graphic design, she needed one more class to fulfill her graduation requirements and randomly chose a class on bookbinding and letter press.
“I immediately fell in love with it,” said Campbell. “It spoke to me on such a deep level.”
Campbell, who grew up on Pequot Trail with her parents and brother, Travis, stood inside her Velvet Mill studio on a recent afternoon, spreading a thick, black blob of ink onto a round, metal ink disk in order to print copies of a whimsical ghost she designed.
“And my father is a hobby presser too,” added Campbell who has memories of her grandfather, Thomas, and grandmother, Imogene. “I guess it does run in the blood ... it was meant to be. I feel very privileged.”
Today, Thomas Johnson’s printer — a tabletop “portable” press from the Excelsior model line from the Kelsey Company — restored and as good as new stands inside Campbell’s studio along with two other antique presses. The oldest and largest, “Frida,” is a Franklin Gordon Peerless pedal-operated press that dates back to the late 1800s and which she uses to produce her letterpress products. The other, another Kelsey Company model named “Mary,” is a “tiny, sturdy, three-by-five press that’s perfect for printing small runs of business cards and other ephemera.”
She named her great grandfather’s press “Imogene,” in honor of Thomas’ wife — her great-grandmother.
“All presses have to have names,” she said with a smile.
After college and before opening Shuttle Press & Bindery, Campbell lived on Boston’s North Shore for roughly a dozen years learning as much as she could about her new passion.
During the pandemic, she said, she began missing the “small town” feel of Stonington, and made plans to move back home with her boyfriend, and now husband, Ethan Campbell, a chef.
“It felt very natural,” said Campbell, the daughter of Suzanne and Wayne Robinson of Stonington.
“They’re excited and very supportive,” she said of her parents. “My dad has been very helpful with the move.”
‘I have a great circle of friends,” Campbell said as she thinned out the ink on the plate and then began to press the foot pedal, “and I love being part of the community.”
As the big machine pumped out ghost after ghost, Campbell, in her apron and gloves, paused from pedaling for a laugh.
“I’m a human Xerox machine,” she said. “This is a fourteen-hundred-pound, woman-powered machine.”
‘An incredible privilege’
Campbell said that part of what also drew her to letterpress printing was its “rich and fascinating history, not only within my own family, but on a larger scale.”
“I love being able to educate people about the process,” said Campbell who plans to teach classes in her studio. “It’s an opportunity to keep the craft alive.”
While the art of letterpress has “maintained a strong foothold in the stationery world,” she explained, it has a long, rich history.
“Prior to our era of Instagram-able wedding invitations and Pinterest-perfect stationery was a more utilitarian world where the letterpress was the king of printed media,” Campbell writes on her website, shuttlepressbindery.com. “By refurbishing and continuing to use my press, I’m contributing to a long lineage of printers whose impressions have (quite literally) been left on the world today.”
“It’s an incredible privilege to inherit this piece of history,” she added, “both personally, and for the print world at-large. I have loved the process of restoring the press to its former glory, allowing me to launch my small business creating illustrated stationery and hand-bound books.”
“There’s just something truly special about the marriage between old and new technology,’ she said. “At the end of the day, I truly love what I do.”
Inside the Velvet Mill, in South Studio #14, Campbell shares studio space with artisan jewelry maker Betsy Drake Bierkan of Pawcatuck. The two met last summer at the Stonington Village Fair and struck up a friendship. When Bierkan asked Campbell if she’d like to share the studio space, Campbell realized she was ready to set up her shop.
“I really like her energy,” said Bierkan, “and she’s so professional.”
Campbell will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Ceremony” for Shuttle Press & Bindery on Thursday at 4 p.m. in her studio space at the Velvet Mill.
