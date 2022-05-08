STONINGTON — Low- and moderate-income homeowners in town have a new tool at their disposal to aid in upkeep of property, and the town is hoping the program will help keep residents in their homes and aid the community in meeting affordable housing goals.
Stonington officials on Thursday launched the Housing Rehabilitation Program, a locally based revolving loan fund that will allow town residents to apply for and receive no-interest deferred loans or low-interest loans that can be repaid through a payment plan or when the borrower sells, refinances or transfers the property.
The program has been 11 months in the making and is a concept that officials have discussed across various boards and commissions in recent years, according to First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. She credited staff, including Human Services and Director Leanne Theodore and Director of Economic and Community Development Susan Cullen, with taking leading roles, alongside the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance.
“The purpose of this program is to truly help residents to stay in the community, and to provide them a way to improve their quality of life and property, even if they don’t have excess income to work with,” Chesebrough said. “We want people to be able to make repairs and to help those who live here stay here.”
The new program is one of several recommendations that came forth last June as the town began moving forward in conducting a housing affordability study and assessment to develop a long-term community plan. The recommendations, developed by Donald J. Poland, a consultant with Goman + York Property Advisors of East Hartford, called for ways to make maintaining property more affordable and showed the need for such assistance in the community.
According to the study, an estimated 34.8% of all households and 46.6% of rental households are cost-burdened in Stonington, which means that more than 30% of their income is spent on housing.
The town was able to use $150,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds granted to Stonington for pandemic relief to establish the fund, which aims to address growing needs for low- and moderate-income residents who are facing such high housing costs and may not otherwise be able to consider repairs or property improvements.
Theordore said in a press release that this program could serve to not only improve property values across the community, but could provide resources that actually reduce stress and improve wellness for residents.
“Programs such as this have the potential to not only address critical safety issues within a home, but also stands to greatly improve the physical and mental wellness of its residents,” she said. “We look forward to being able to open doors to repair opportunities that will allow residents to remain in their respective homes for many years to come.”
Those seeking a loan under the program would need to apply, a process that does require background checks and financial verification. For those eligible, the loan will require a temporary affordable housing deed restriction. That restriction allows the town to consider the property as affordable housing stock.
Loans may not exceed $30,000, and may be used on a variety of proposed projects, including energy efficiency and weatherization; handicapped accessibility; safety and health code issues; facade improvements; storm water improvements; septic and well repairs; heating, electrical or plumbing; chimney, roof and gutter repairs; rodent or insect eradication; foundations or stairway improvements; and environment hazard mitigation.
Chesebrough said that in order to obtain a loan, an inspection will be conducted to assure there are no more significant health or safety hazards that must be addressed first.
“We need to make sure that we are only investing in a manner that will prove beneficial to the community and taxpayers,” Chesebrough said. “If there is a serious health or safety hazard, that must be addressed first or the town will not be able to consider the loan.”
The program is still quite new, with the town only releasing information on its website at stonington-ct.gov on Thursday morning, and officials said it will be important to both get worked out and monitor interest in the program over the coming months in order to assure the program provides benefits as intended to all involved, including the taxpayers.
Should the town find great interest and end up with a waiting list, Chesebrough said officials would consider options for expanding available funding, including looking into state and federal grant funding or bringing detailed numbers back to the Board of Finance for potential local funding if all else fails. She said the goal is to have the program become self-sustaining, however, in order to minimize any concerns that taxpayers would be left fronting a bill.
“I am very excited to see the program get underway,” Chesebrough said. “We are optimistic about the positive impact this new program will have, and its potential to sustain over time.”
