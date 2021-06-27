STONINGTON — When Alan and Tanya Sylvestre bought the 5,500 square-foot commercial property at 101 W. Broad St. three years ago, the local couple had a vision that one day the building would serve as a life skills and mental health center that would provide pathways to success for adults with disabilities seeking to live independently.
With renovations to the property expected to be completed by the end of the summer, the couple’s nonprofit has now found a viable, long-term partner that will help make that dream a reality for those in southeastern Connecticut.
The couple’s nonprofit, Inclusion A Sylvestre Foundation Inc., and Vista Life Innovations, a nationally accredited post-secondary training program supporting the personal success of individuals with disabilities, have launched the New Heights program for adults with disabilities, which will formally begin operations in September. The program is already seeking applicants and is the first step in providing resources to help meet the individual needs of those suffering from mental and/or physical handicaps.
“Collaboration is the strength of our community here in Pawcatuck, and the efforts here are only just beginning,” Alan Sylvestre said earlier this month as he unveiled the partnership and construction work during an informal ceremony with state legislators, town officials, stakeholders and other dignitaries at the site that will serve as home to the new program.
“Over the next several years, we will continue to build out this location and expand the program so that we are able to provide services in the region for years to come,” he continued.
For the Sylvestre family, this project is personal — and they said that is why they are so committed to making it happen.
Alan and Tanya’s daughter, Jesse, is on the autism spectrum and the couple said that when she began trying to make the transition to adulthood and independent living, they realized there were no resources available in the region to help her.
Tanya Sylvestre, who grew up on Moss Street, said they were concerned that Jesse would be unable to secure a job and had a hard time finding a program to aid her. With the proper resources, however, Jesse began working as a volunteer at a small grocery store in the community and has since worked her way to making it a regular, paying job.
That’s when the couple decided they needed to do something, and the foundation was established. The couple then acquired the West Broad Street building, which previously served as home to a dental practice, in March 2018 and has worked since to create a model that will utilize the building and expand services in Pawcatuck and surrounding communities.
“Our goal is to bring healthcare services to those disabled adults in the community in a way that provides easy access to various services all in one place and does not trigger stressors,” she said.
By partnering with Vista Life Innovations, which has a 32-year track record in the state with established programs in Madison and Westbrook, the couple said they are confident that the facility will be able to make a large, positive difference for families throughout Stonington.
Helen Bosch, chief executive officer of Vista Life Innovations, and Tod Van Kirk, vice president of programs, services and organizational development for Vista Life, said the New Heights program will provide “neurodiverse adults over the age of 17 experiential and training opportunities in the areas of life skills, cognitive and social behavior, vocational training, and community involvement.”
According to Bosch and Van Kirk, Vista will provide an individualized approach designed to foster personal growth, skill development and life success. The company isn’t solely focused on those with disabilities, however, and said a major part of the program is to pave the way for inclusion and belonging in local communities for people with disabilities.
Bosch said the organization is already interviewing prospective candidates and is prepared to provide those clients services as early as this fall.
“Our primary goal is to empower families to be a partner with us and help set up those with disabilities to live a fulfilling, happy and independent life,” Van Kirk said. “We believe this center will do just that.”
In addition to housing Vista Life Innovations and the New Heights program on the main floor, the facility will also include a renovated basement area that will serve as a community room and workspace for and other professionals who provide in-home services to those in the community. Upstairs from Vista operations, two fully renovated apartments will serve as home to clients who are ready for their own space, but are not yet completely independent.
Tanya Sylvestre said those staying in the apartments would be doing so temporarily and the program would seek to help relocate them to more permanent and viable long-term housing. She acknowledged that for some, that may be just a few months while for others it could potentially take years before they are ready.
“No two people are alike. Everyone comes with their own needs, their own talents and their own challenges,” Sylvestre said. “These plans will each be specific to the individuals, and that’s part of what has made Vista’s programs a success in other parts of the state.”
Alan Sylvestre said he hopes construction will be completed by early September and he envisions the facility opening, all three floors, for full operations by early October.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough praised the efforts and partnership, and offered support from the town in helping the program to continue to grow. The Sylvestres and Vista officials said Stonington Public Schools have also been welcoming and offered another partner to help identify those with needs and making services more readily available to graduating students.
Chesebrough said that as partners with the town and the more than 40 local and regional organizations in Stonington that have also committed to improve mental health and quality of life, the nonprofit will help meet critical needs and aid a segment of the community that has long been underserved.
“This is a really important piece of that overall community plan,” Chesebrough said. “Without the help of partners who are willing to address more specialized needs, there is only so much that the town could do. This will help provide those resources we are unable to, and it is a critical component to improving mental health and quality of life for all town residents.”
