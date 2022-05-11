STONINGTON — Michael "Spike" Lobdell, the founder, president and CEO of New England Science & Sailing Foundation, announced his plans this week to step back from the day-to-day leadership of the organization he founded in 2002 in order to assume the role of "chair-elect."
"The timing is right," said Lobdell Wednesday afternoon during a telephone call about the transition. "I have never been prouder of our program."
"In short," Lobdell said, "I am moving up to become chairman of the board."
Lobdell, who was named Citizen of the Year last year by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce — considered by many to be the highest honor for business leaders in the two-state region — said he plans to remain involved with the organization, and will continue to build partnerships while supporting fundraising and strategy implementation with the NESS board.
A nationally recognized program with a mission to empower students with a love of learning through water-based experiential programs, NESS began in 2002 as a community sailing program with 14 students.
Today, 20 years later, the program teaches roughly 9,000 K-12 students of all backgrounds and in both urban and suburban markets, empowering them with "leadership, teamwork, confidence, and problem-solving skills to ensure academic success."
NESS was the first and only program of its kind to be accredited by New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
"We blossomed when we introduced our water-based programs and our STEM concept," said Lobdell, referring to science, technology, engineering and math. "It's the social-emotional component."
The NESS STEM-based curriculum includes using marine science, sailing, power boating, and adventure sports as learning platforms, on and off the water, for students from all walks of life and empowers them with leadership, teamwork, confidence, and problem-solving skills.
"I think students need our brand of experiential education now more than ever," said Lobdell, "especially post-COVID."
"You can use geometry while you're sailing," he said. "You can learn real life skills.
"When you think about it, water is the great equalizer," he said. "Kids who have never been on the water can learn a renewed sense of confidence."
Especially at-risk youth, he said, who may never been on a sailboat or a surfboard.
"They may be told, 'No, no, no,' all day and here's a program that tells them, 'Yes, yes, yes,'" he said.
Independent research conducted on NESS programming by Cambridge-based Goodman Research, he said, "supports that students who participated in our programming are nine times more likely to have significant changes in self-confidence than those who don’t."
Lobdell said that current NESS President Eric Isselhardt will succeed him as CEO.
"Eric has been with NESS for over three years," he said, "and has over 30 years of experience in all kinds of educational organizations."
"Spike’s energy and passion for NESS are not going away," said Isselhardt in a statement. "As board chair, he will continue to be integral to what NESS is and how we live our core values of inclusiveness, experiential learning, personal growth, and stewardship — the foundation stones on which NESS is built."
"This change reinforces NESS’s focus on education by partnering with schools and organizations to teach STEM using water-based platforms," Lobdell said, "In doing so, students are not only learning the math and science, they are acquiring valuable life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, confidence, self-control and communication."
Jane Leipold, chairwoman of the NESS board of directors, said in a statement released this week that the changes "reflect planned succession of leadership ensuring the continued success of this highly respected educational organization."
Lobdell will become the NESS board of directors chairman effective Jan. 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.