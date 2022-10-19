STONINGTON — The New England Science & Sailing Foundation will host a virtual Experiential Learning in Alternative Education Workshop on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. The virtual workshop and access to the NESS B-WET Tacklebox is free to educational professionals, funded by a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Bay Watershed Education and Training and NESS.
The workshop is designed to generate fresh ideas with the panel of experts with participation in interactive breakout rooms; teach how to apply experiential teaching tools and techniques to build social and emotional learning skills and improve environmental stewardship with students; and gives access to the free NESS B-WET Tacklebox, an educator resource toolkit including NESS lesson plans specifically geared for students using NOAA resources.
The panel of speakers, led by the NESS B-WET education team, also includes Rep. Joe Courtney, keynote speaker; Capt. Chris Nolan, assistant professor of nautical science for the Sea Education Association; Molly Dushay, education and outreach director with The North American Marine Environment Protection Association and science teacher at Trumbull High School; and Jillian Bucciero, education coordinator with Hartford Healthcare Natchaug Clinical Day Treatment Schools.
For more information, visit NESSF.org/NOAA-BWET or contact Kathy Allyn at kallyn@nessf.org or 860-535-9362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.