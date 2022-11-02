STONINGTON — The New England Science & Sailing Foundation will hold its Annual Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd. This year’s benefit theme is ‘through students’ eyes’ and will be filled with NESS student stories and the impact donors have on their lives. Funds raised at the benefit are used to provide scholarships to keep NESS inclusive and accessible.
The benefit will include a cocktail party with hands-on experiences, food, and an online auction. Tickets are $125. For tickets or more information, visit nessf.org/annualbenefit.
