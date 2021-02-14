STONINGTON — If long-term repairs are not made to the 71-year-old bridge over Whitford Brook in the near future, it could put a second bridge in the Old Mystic fire district at risk of being closed to traffic and present a headache for both emergency officials and regular commuters.
Members of the Lantern Hill Valley Association, a neighborhood association representing residents of Lantern Hill Road and the Long Pond area, and Old Mystic Fire Chief Kenneth Richards have expressed frustration with a town plan that would put off necessary repairs at the bridge in favor of a short-term $68,500 fix that would keep the bridge open another five to 10 years, but at the risk of needing to prohibit use by large vehicles, including the department’s fire trucks.
“From an emergency perspective, anything that would potentially cut off access for our first responders would have an incredibly negative impact on our ability to respond,” Richards said last week. “If the bridge were to close, it would hamper mutual-aid response time and even some direct responses for Old Mystic, North Stonington and especially Ledyard.”
A main travel road for many residents and tourists in the region, the bridge at the Stonington-Ledyard Town Line was recently rated as being in the worst condition of any of the community’s 22 bridges. State documents show that as far back as 1989 the Connecticut Department of Transportation had called for replacing the bridge and improving the roads surrounding it.
In a letter sent to First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough on behalf of the Lantern Hill Valley Association and its board of directors, association secretary Betsy Graham said the town has failed in its responsibilities to make the bridge a priority, leading to its present state and related safety concerns.
“The bridge is now 70 years old, and at best, with short-term repairs, has a lifespan of five to 10 years,” Graham said in the Jan. 18 letter, noting that closure would impact over 150 homes in the Lantern Hill Valley area and countless other commuters and tourists using the corridor to travel between Mystic and Route 2.
Richards said that, if allowed to close for any length of time, it would be the second residential road to be closed because a bridge was allowed to fall into disrepair. The bridge along North Stonington Road has been closed for nearly a decade now, he said, and closure of the Whitford Brook bridge would have extremely negative impacts on response times to the pond region in particular.
“Our dive team serves as the primary response in water emergencies in that area. With the bridge closed, we would be looking at adding another 12 minutes to our response times,” he said.
Chesebrough said this week that the town is seeking to find a way to both keep the bridge open short-term while town boards develop a five-year plan to fund the necessary replacement.
Recent analysis has determined that it would cost approximately $800,000 for a bridge replacement, a cost that would be split between taxpayers in Ledyard and Stonington. While Ledyard has expressed interest in replacement as a priority project, officials in Stonington have concerns about balancing the project with other capital improvement needs in the community, especially as they come during a pandemic that has negatively impacted finances for numerous local families.
From a budget perspective, Chesebrough said elected officials will need to weigh costs for projects such as this and other priorities, including the construction of sidewalks in Pawcatuck and repairs to the town’s sewer system, against the taxpayers' ability to pay.
“It’s a struggle, and right now there is a lot on our plate that we need to accomplish,” she said. “We are going to address what we can, but there needs to be a balance. I believe that short-term repairs will allow us to keep the bridge open while the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance create a plan to save for more permanent repairs another five or six years down the road.”
Projections provided to town officials last week show the temporary repair would cost $137,450 with engineering and inspection fees, a cost that would be split between the two towns.
But the temporary repairs provide no guarantees for a long-term solution, and therefore is of no consolation to Richards, his emergency responders and residents who have waited years for a solution already.
Richards and Graham each said they are not in favor of any short-term repairs and instead want the town to look into other options, including state grants and infrastructure aid, that would allow it to replace the bridge now.
Graham said in the letter that there are also ecological concerns as well, with the association working with Save The Sound “to improve the future of the river herring known as alewife.” Closing the bridge could impact the project, which started the design-and-plan phase of a nature-like fishway last spring.
“The action of temporary bridge repairs will ultimately result in this issue addressed again within 5 to 10 years,” Graham said. “Such a delay could be disruptive and detrimental to the success of the alewife return.”
“As the fishway project will also take several years, we feel it is urgent to get the Whitford Brook bridge replaced with a long-term solution as soon as possible,” she said.
