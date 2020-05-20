GROTON — Naval Submarine Base New London will be celebrating Memorial Day with a 21-gun salute to honor the nation's fallen heroes.
The base will host the salute at the base at noon on Monday, led by the Saluting Battery from Naval Submarine Support Facility’s Weapons Department. The battery will fire a single round volley at one-minute intervals until the 21-gun tribute is completed.
The salute will cause a period of noise which could be considered disrupting to those in the area, officials said. Police and local first responders have also been notified of the event.
The salute will take place at the Naval Submarine Support Facility Weapons Compound. The event is not public this year, due in part to COVID-19 restrictions.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.