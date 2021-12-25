MYSTIC — NASA has selected Mystic Seaport Museum as a NASA Informal Education Community Anchor. The designation recognizes the museum and its Treworgy Planetarium as a community resource and provides a $24,266 grant to bring space exploration to traditionally underserved areas and broaden student participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The museum will address the local needs of middle school students in eastern and southern Connecticut by using and sharing NASA STEM engagement learning resources and opportunities.
The grant will enable planetarium educators to develop new hands-on STEM programs for middle school students in three formats: virtual, in-school, and on-site; purchase the equipment and supplies needed to deliver these programs to students; and provide a series of these programs at no cost to select underserved community partners. The new programs will be rolled out in fall 2022.
Mystic Seaport Museum is one of only 21 recipients selected from across the United States. It is one of only two Community Anchors in New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.