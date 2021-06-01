STONINGTON — A New York couple is facing charges after complaints that the couple had dragged a child across the parking lot at Mystic Aquarium.
Stonington police charged the couple, 49-year-old Alexander J. Roth and 44-year-old Sara P. Roth, both of Averill Park, N.Y., with one count each of risk of injury to a minor following the incident. Both were later released after posting $5,000 non-surety bonds, according to police records, and are due for arraignment in New London Superior Court on June 17.
According to police reports, officers were called to the aquarium parking lot off Coogan Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, for reports from witnesses of “a child being dragged by his parents.” The police said an investigation found that both Alexander and Sara were also intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Officials said that the child did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. The age and gender of the child were not included in the police report.
The couple was taken into custody without further incident, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
