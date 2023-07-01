Members of the greater Mystic community gathered Wednesday at the Naik Family branch of the Ocean Community YMCA to celebrate the opening of the new outdoor amphitheater on the Y's Harry Austin Drive campus.
The ribbon-cutting, which was followed by a brief reception in the Y's Community Room, opened with music by Rachael Marseglia and campers at the Y’s Camp Cove and a welcome by the Ocean Community YMCA’s chief volunteer officer, Jeff Liguori. Camp Cove counselors then delivered a heartwarming pledge of responsibility for children in which they emphasized the importance of serving all children regardless of their situation.
Connecticut state Rep. Aundre Bumgardner (D-41st District) and president and CEO of the Ocean Community YMCA, Maureen Fitzgerald delivered remarks at the event. In his speech, Bumgardner praised the Y’s support of the community.
“This amphitheater is a symbol of our community's commitment to providing our children with the best possible opportunities,” Bumgardner said in a press release.
Following the remarks, major donors Melinda Elliott Carlisle, Sarah Kelly, Ken Sigel, Mary and John LaMattina, and Tom and Candy Sanford were invited to cut the ribbon with other parties involved in the amphitheater’s construction. Bruce Flax, president of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks in which he highlighted the importance of gathering spaces like the Y and its new amphitheater.
“It’ll be a great place where I think the community will be able to congregate and have events,” Flax said. “The Chamber appreciates being involved in these kinds of things and is excited for what the amphitheater holds for the future!”
The idea of an amphitheater was first floated by Maureen Fitzgerald to Tom Sanford, a donor and involved community member. Sanford was immediately enthusiastic about the idea, and called up three other families he thought would be passionate about the cause. One donor, John LaMattina, said he was motivated to donate to the project because of the impact it would have on children, especially those who attend camp at the Y.
“There will be dozens and dozens of children here all summer, taking advantage of this spectacular place — it's great,” LaMattina said. “I grew up in Brooklyn — we never had things like this.”
David Preka, whose company, Advanced Group, was the project’s construction firm, said the installation ran relatively smoothly despite the challenges inherent in working through the winter. He was drawn to the project, which cost over $100,000, by the value that the amphitheater would add to the community.
Although it was completed just four months ago, the amphitheater has already become a valuable gathering space. Tom Sanford runs Mystic River Rowing, an organization of rowers that is hosted by the Y and launch off of Williams Beach. He said his rowers have already found the structure quite useful.
“On the first day of our rowing clinic, we had all the newbies sitting up there and gave them instructions before they got on the water,” Sanford said “It's a good educational spot.”
The amphitheater project, the donors said, is emblematic of the Y’s commitment to being a barrier-free gathering space, as its benefits are not limited to Y members. It will host concerts and community meetings and will serve campers at the Y’s day camps, Camp Cove and Camp Watchaug.
Maureen Fitzgerald, president and CEO of the Ocean Community YMCA, sees inclusivity as a pillar of the Y, particularly in their day camps.
“This year, we raised over $570,000 association-wide. We give out about 700,000 in scholarships, and a lot of it goes to our two day camps,” Fitzgerald said, “Probably about 25% of those children that attend those two camps are on some type of financial assistance … but no one knows who’s on scholarship. … We make everyone feel welcome.”
Fitzgerald said she is looking forward to starting to raise funds for a camp shelter that will include bathroom facilities for campers and be used in the off-season. Fundraising for the project will begin this fall with construction likely beginning in the spring. In the meantime, she is excited to see the benefits the amphitheater brings to the community.
“It is going to be used by the camp, but it is also going to provide other opportunities,” Fitzgerald said, “It's a wedding venue, a place for groups to meet, evening concerts will start soon — it's a great addition.”
