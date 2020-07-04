PAWCATUCK — The Mystic Woman’s Club Thrift Shop, 165 South Broad St., will open on Saturday, July 11 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for indoor and outdoor sales. August opening dates will be posted at the shop.
In addition, there will be private personal shopping offered, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Small groups of up to four people may reserve a specific day and time for an hour of private shopping. There is a stipend of $10 for this experience, which will be refunded if more than $10 is spent during the hour at the shop.
All clothing, handbags and shoes are $2 an item. All tagged items are half the tagged price.
To schedule personal shopping, or for more information, email mwc@mysticwomansclub.org.
