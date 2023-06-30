MYSTIC — The Mystic Woman’s Club, a member of the Southeast District of the General Federation of Women’s Club in Connecticut, received several recognitions of the club’s performance over the last year.
The state general federation recognized Mystic Woman’s Club for its performance among all large clubs in the state for women’s history and resource center, first place; civic engagement and outreach, first place; education and libraries, first place; and membership, second place.
The southeast district recognized the club for its efforts in arts and culture; leadership; fundraising; and domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention.
For more information about the club, visit mysticwomansclub.org or email MWC@mysticwomansclub.org.
