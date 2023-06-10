MYSTIC — The Mystic Woman’s Club 2023 grants and scholarships were distributed to 23 nonprofit agencies and four graduating seniors at local high schools.
Scholarship winners were Aurora Clinton from Fitch High School; Shayleen Castillo Aybar from Grasso Tech; Rashel Garcia from Marine Science Magnet High School; and Ella Lund and Sarah Berger, from Stonington High School, who split the scholarship between them.
Local agencies receiving grants were Always Home; Avalonia Land Conservancy; Indian & Colonial Research Center; Mystic & Noank Library; Noank-Mystic Community Band; Stonington Arms; Stonington Free Library; WARM Center; and Wheeler Library.
The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency. For more information, visit mysticwomansclub.org/home.
