STONINGTON — During the dark days of the pandemic, the Mystic String Quartet yearned to do an in-person performance. Once Russia invaded Ukraine, the leaders of the group knew they had a perfect pretense to get back out on the circuit: a benefit concert.
The show is slated for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Meeting House at Olde Mistick Village (near the duck pond). The program features music from Czech, Estonian and Ukrainian classical composers.
It’s not uncommon for musical groups to respond to humanitarian crises in this way, as music can be healing. Violinist Linda Suriyakham — who leads the quartet — reached out to Olde Mistick Village, who not only agreed to let them use the Meeting House but is donating the space.
Suriyakham also said Olde Mistick Village is helping with promotion and marketing and a graphic designer donated time as well. The quartet has received a grant from the Associated Chamber Music Players and coaching from local string musician Jesse Holstein.
And, Suriyakham said, the quartet wanted “no barrier” for the concert — those interested in attending can come and go as they please, and it is a family-friendly event.
The quartet is raising money for Mercy Corps, a nonproﬁt aiding with refugee relief and other humanitarian needs in Poland, Romania and Ukraine. So far, they have raised more than $3,000. People are encouraged to give, whether or not they are able to attend the concert.
The Mystic Spring Quartet began performing in 2019, before the pandemic began. They said they always have fun, and violinist Martha Crum said they “love to play together” in this “casual” environment. They refer to themselves as “amateur musicians,” although a couple of them have been playing their respective instruments for decades.
The quartet's members come from a variety of backgrounds: Crum is a retired public health researcher, Suriyakham is a psychologist, violist Matt Sasaki is pursuing his post-doc in plant biology and cellist Kris Meier is a retired physical therapist.
The quartet only took six months oﬀ, as they missed playing music with others, so they continued to rehearse with masks on and outside while social distancing. For the most part, though, they now rehearse weekly in Crum’s house, with assistance from her mixed-breed rescue dog, Dory. They previously called themselves the Mystic Quarantette until just a few weeks ago, when they changed their name to the Mystic String Quartet.
More information on the event — titled “Notes for Ukraine” — can be found on their Mercy Corps donation page at fundraise.mercycorps.org/campaign/Notes-for-Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.