MYSTIC — The Mystic Seaport Museum announced Thursday that it would close starting on Friday and remain dark until March 30, pending further evaluation of the COVID-19 situation.
Steven White, the president of the museum, said the closure was all about safety and helping the state minimize the COVID-19 threat.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are taking this preemptive move to close to the public to protect the health of our community and of our employees and volunteers,” he said. “We have been following the precautionary measures recommended by federal and local health authorities to ensure the cleanest environment possible.
“While we do not know of any exposure to COVID-19 connected with the Museum, we believe a temporary closure is the proper course of action in line with Gov. Ned Lamont’s request to minimize public gatherings and encourage employees to work from home to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
According to a news release, the museum is implementing its emergency operations protocol and will be monitoring the situation as it develops and will take action when necessary.
