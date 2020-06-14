MYSTIC — The recent death of George Floyd has inspired two Connecticut organizations to work together to develop programs designed to combat racism and promote diversity.
The organizations — Discovering Amistad and Mystic Seaport Museum — plan to combine staff and resources in order to "nurture engagement and meaningful interaction" according to Steve White, president of Mystic Seaport Museum.
“We are saddened and dismayed by the death of George Floyd and other recent abhorrent acts of racism," said White. "Mystic Seaport Museum condemns all forms of racism and discrimination. As a maritime institution, we acknowledge the painful maritime roots in African American history, and we are compelled to act — and that begins with listening."
"We haven't been as involved as we might be," said White in an interview Thursday morning. "We've often talked about doing more together, and now it makes sense to start."
Both organizations share similar philosophies, he said, and can facilitate the conversations about community and country that need to be taking place right now.
White said he met with Len Miller, chairman of Discovering Amistad, aboard the Amistad which was built at the Seaport and will remain docked there for the summer as a platform for education, discussion, and outreach.
"Together we can take action," White added. "The museum's business is culling stories and we feel we can be helpful."
"Our two organizations can pull together people of all ages and races to increase awareness of social injustices and take positive, proactive steps that will benefit the broader community,” he said.
The Amistad is a replica of the ship involved in an 1839 incident, where a group of African slaves took control of the ship along the coast of Cuba. They sailed the ship up the coast before being captured by a revenue cutter off Montauk. They initially were brought to New London and then jailed in New Haven before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they be set free in 1841.
Discovering Amistad owns the replica ship, which they describe as "an iconic representation of the fight for freedom in our county."
Discovering Amistad is an educational organization that provides programming on its tall ship in classrooms and at historic sites of partner organizations. It enables children and adults the region to discover the story of the Amistad and its impact on the state and the nation.
The organization tells the Amistad story while tackling issues such as racism, justice and equality through its educational programs.
Len Miller, chairman of Discovering Amistad, said the organization "teaches students and adults about the history of racism in this country."
"In teaching this history our organization also cites examples of the harm racism brings to all of us, and what steps we all need to take to reduce and eliminate it," Miller said. "The recent hateful and horrific events make it imperative that we work together with Mystic Seaport Museum and others to begin an intensive effort to end racism in this country once and for all."
The two organizations said they "agree that endemic racism is a cancer eroding the values of inclusivity and equality that this country holds dear."
"This moment calls for action at all levels to fight this persistent, toxic presence," they said in the statement. The organizations further agree that by combining their assets and capabilities, they can effect a greater impact on the issue than they could alone.
Both groups said they plan to release more information as the plans develop. On Friday afternoon, the seaport sent out an email to its members that included a statement from White.
"We are a maritime museum that strives to tell the national story of America and the sea, to uncover and present that history — everyone's history — for our country, so that we can learn the lessons that will help us create a just future for all," he said in the statement. "As such, Mystic Seaport Museum stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the black community to support their call for an end to racism and the violence it engenders."
