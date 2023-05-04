STONINGTON — The Mystic Seaport Museum will soon benefit from nearly $215,000 in federal money for upgrades to its shipyard that officials said will enhance efficiency as well as potentially bring more ships and jobs to the community.
The Seaport will receive a Maritime Administration 2023 Small Shipyard Grant, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, said on Monday. Seaport officials said the grant would go toward the purchase of a new sawmill and an articulating boom lift for the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard.
Mystic Seaport Museum President Peter Armstrong said in a press release that the grant will allow the shipyard to complete vessel maintenance, rebuilding, restoration and construction projects more safely and efficiently.
“The equipment will dramatically improve the shipyard's efficiency and therefore its ability to bring more vessels and business to the Mystic community to see, tour and enjoy,” Armstrong said. “This funding for small shipyards would not be available without the tremendous leadership and support of Congressman Courtney. Mystic Seaport Museum is grateful for the congressman's tireless dedication to our shared maritime community and heritage."
Chris Gasiorek, senior vice president of operations and watercraft, said grants such as this aid the shipyard in modernizing infrastructure.
"That in turn lets us work more efficiently to maintain our own fleet of historic vessels, as well as the fleet of operating large wooden vessels throughout New England and the East Coast," Gasiorek said. "This equipment also allows us to reduce the carbon footprint of our shipyard operations and more efficiently use the resources that go into maintaining large wooden vessels.
The grant was one of two awarded in Connecticut in 2023, with a total of 27 grants in 20 states awarded nationwide as part of the program, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration.
The Maritime Administration's Small Shipyard Grant program is designed to support small shipyard projects that make capital and related improvements, or provide training for workers in shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries. Supporting these types of projects drives efficiency, competitive operations, and quality ship construction, repair and reconfiguration across the industry.
“Small shipyards are a critical component of U.S. maritime operations and economic security, employing more than 100,000 Americans, fostering communities along and near our nation's ports and waterways and contributing tens of billions in gross domestic product,” the administration says on its website.
Grants are capped at 75% of the project's estimated cost and are available to facilities with fewer than 1,200 production employees.
In New London, a $309,853 grant was awarded to the Thames Shipyard and Repair Co. for the purpose of increasing capacity to service more vessels with surface preparation equipment. The shipyard will purchase a dust collector system, a vacuum recovery system, and a compressed air treatment system, all of which help prolong a ship’s longevity.
Courtney said the grants are very competitive and the two awards will help to better position Connecticut’s shipyards for the future.
“These grants are distributed nationwide and on a very competitive basis. The Thames Shipyard & Repair Co. and the Mystic Seaport Museum put together excellent applications to bring these awards to our communities,” he said.
To learn more about the U.S. Department of Transpiration’s Maritime Administration Small Shipyard grants, visit https://cms.marad.dot.gov/grants-finances/2023-small-shipyard-grant-awardees.
