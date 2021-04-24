MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic will distribute $8,800 from its 2021 spring grants to four local 501(c)(3) organizations. Funds for the grants were raised through the club’s fundraising efforts.
Recipients include:
Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, to fund a new training program and provide equipment for response to criminal mass casualty incidents, including active violence/active shooter incidents;
Spark Makerspace in New London to train individuals at its new location in woodworking, stained glass, fiber, electronics/technology/3D printing, visual arts and printmaking and audiovisual production;
Eastern Connecticut Community Gardens to partially fund gardens in the area to supply produce grown to the Gemma Moran Food Pantry; and
Catholic Charities in New London County to assist marginalized residents with rental/utility assistance.
For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
