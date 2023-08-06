MYSTIC — The Mystic River Historical Society will celebrate 50 years of delving into Mystic’s history, searching out, collecting, scrutinizing, eyeballing, storing and scribbling about famous and infamous events and people that many have either forgotten or ‘never-knew-about’ to begin with.
On Sunday, Sept. 24, exactly 50 years to the day the society launched, a grand party will be held to celebrate the anniversary at the Mystic Yachting Club at Mystic Shipyard from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music from the 1970s, the decade the society was founded, catered food, cash bars and dancing.
Although the society’s board stresses this is not a costume party and guests should dress festively but comfortably, all are encouraged to dust off their creative 1970s threads to go along with the music and get into the spirit. That said, bell-bottoms come to mind, along with flowered shirts and peasant dresses, granny glasses, headbands, and fringed vests.
Reservations are required by Sept. 7. Tickets are $65, with additional donation to the society’s anniversary fund gratefully accepted. For reservations, email info@mystichistory.org to request an invitation with a reservation form by return email; mail a check, along with name, address, email address, and phone number to: MRHS Anniversary Gala, PO Box 245, Mystic, CT 06355; or drop off the reservation order form and check at the society’s Downes Research Building at 74 High St. For more information call 860-536-4779 or visit mystichistory.org.
Mystic has had an illustrious history, sometimes infamously so. In 1814 the patrolling British called Mystic a “cursed hornet’s nest” full of “damned Yankee tricks.” Mystic has seen everything from the Pequot Wars, the American Revolution, great explorations and whaling voyages, shipbuilding endeavors, and the town has lived through a Civil War, two great World Wars in the 20th century, and devastating natural events.
The society holds monthly lectures and discussions from September to May; periodically opens the old Portersville Academy school building on High Street; and occasionally holds special walking tours and other events. Society publications can be purchased at Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., or at the society’s Downes Building, 74 High St.
Plans for the next 50 for the society to keep up the pace, to revive the regular downtown walking tours (there is a currently a self-guided version that can be found mystichistory.org,) to record a series of oral histories, to conduct a Mystic Artists walking tour, and to plan special events to mark the country’s 250th birthday.
The society is always looking for volunteers to help out with some of its programs and initiatives. Applications to volunteer are available at the Downes Building, or by calling 860-536-4779.
