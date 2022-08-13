STONINGTON — Sporting a new configuration and a full complement of artists, the 64th annual Mystic Outdoor Art Festival returned to the streets surrounding the Mystic Bascule Bridge Saturday and welcomed what one organizer called "record guest numbers."
The festival, which continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., features 252 businesses, mostly artists and artisans, and over a dozen nonprofit kiosks, according to Mystic Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairman David Labbe, who runs Bridge Marketing.
In 2019, the festival was partly located on Main and Water streets, the busiest in town. For the sake of convenience and congestion, the organizers decided to stick with the COVID-curtailed arrangement from 2021 and placed vendors on a couple of more scenic, quiet streets. It's a configuration that the participants enjoyed.
“It’s a lot more comfortable, and not as hectic. We’re less squeezed,” said Power Kid Comics! author and Stonington resident Brett Swanson, who has been attending the festival since 2006.
Labbe agrees.
“You get the best of both worlds now, because you have the art stands on this side of the bridge, and when you go down further on Main Street, you have the classic businesses that we all know and love," he said.
Creators of various forms of art originating from different towns throughout the New England region enjoyed the big crowd, sunny yet breezy weather, and the revamped tent locations. The tents and trucks were all set up across three streets adjacent to the Mystic River — Bay, Holmes, and Cottrell — allowing patrons to admire a view of the marina while perusing the businesses and maybe enjoying a frozen treat from the Del’s Lemonade stand.
“I like it better, and I think everybody does. I can tell by how many people are here,” said Madison, Conn., resident and fourth-year attendee Walt Eichler. “ I know it goes all the way down to the Seaport now, so it’s awesome. The variety’s better.”
“This feels like a more relaxed vibe, because I remember it was hectic when I first came here,” said New London resident Maggie Bucaram. She brought her niece, Nell, all the way from Ireland to see the show, and Nell, Bucaram said, was inspired by the seascape art, oil paintings, and the colors.
“There’s such a wide variety of people that come to this festival, from all kinds of places," said Greg Stones, an illustrator and official Star Wars author from Rhode Island. "Mystic is well-known, and a lot of tourists come to this town, and the art-lovers know about the festival.”
Pop art illustrator Tim Shanley has been attending the festival for over 20 years, and is based in East Stroudsburg, Pa., which is about four hours away by car, he said. Young illustrator Andie Gamboa, who lives in the Philippines, said she grew up in the Mystic area and came back to Connecticut, acquiring a grant from Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition to set up a booth at the event.
“A lot of people have been very kind and encouraging to me. Someone told me they had a hard time finding art in the context of the Philippines, and that’s the gap I try to fill …. I hope I can have an influence even just a little bit. I think the people here are open-minded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.