MYSTIC — A Mystic-based nonprofit will provide $20,000 in grants to veteran entrepreneurs in Connecticut and across the country.
Work Vessels for Vets, Inc., announced last week that it had provided equipment and emergency funds to veterans in 13 states as part of an effort to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small business.
“Small businesses everywhere are facing extreme and unprecedented income interruptions, loss of business contracts and the pain of letting new hires go,” said John Niekrash, president and cofounder of Work Vessels for Vets. “Many start-ups do not qualify for federal financial aid programs. These hardships are more acute for injured veteran businesses whose owners are also facing personal challenges coping with disabilities, compromised health conditions, and living with PTSD.”
Niekrash said in a press release that his organization was able to provide $500 to $3,500 grants recently to a total of 20 veteran-owned businesses that showed they facing closures or other hardships due to the pandemic.
In several cases, Work Vessels for Vets said those seeking assistance could show that their business suffered from cancelled contracts and loss of cash flow to buy raw materials or pay employees. The organization also provided aid to farmers impacted by closure of farm markets and cancelled restaurant and school contracts for local produce.
“This assistance has made all the difference in keeping us going through these tough times,” says Rodney Plettner, a Niantic resident and owner of Coastal Wood Company, a Connecticut online furniture business. “Now we can purchase larger quantities of materials to complete contracts for high-quality items at affordable prices. ”
Work Vessels for Vets is a national charity that gives equipment to wounded veterans who are starting a business. Since 2008, the organization has awarded more than $3 million in equipment to over 2,000 veteran entrepreneurs in the U.S.
— Jason Vallee
