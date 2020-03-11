MYSTIC — The Mystic Irish Parade, a staple of spring in the region, has been postponed to Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
“The decision to postpone the 17th annual Mystic Irish Parade was not taken lightly, but we collectively feel it is in the community’s best interest at this time,” said Neil Ryan, vice president of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation. “The parade is an amazing, local event and the board has worked hard to secure a postponement date for the local businesses and sponsors who support it and the families who enjoy it every year… We’ll all have our day in green soon enough!”
The foundation made the decision to postpone the parade, which was scheduled for March 22, after consulting the police chiefs of the towns of Stonington and Groton and Ledge Light Health District. It has never been postponed before.
The parade has become a favored event and has drawn more than 2,000 participants and 30,000 spectators in recent years.
“It’s unfortunate to have to cancel an event of this size that takes so much time and effort to produce. This decision did not come without great debate and a heavy heart but in the end the health and safety of our community and citizens must come first,” Ryan said.
The foundation plans to reach out to parade participants to make sure they still want to participate, but parade groups do not need to reapply. According to a release from the foundation, Alexis Ann will still be the grand marshal.
For more information, please visit www.mysticirishparade.org or the foundation's Facebook page @mysticirishparade.
