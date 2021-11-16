MYSTIC — The Mystic Garden Club is holding an online Greens Sale for the holidays through Friday, Nov. 26. The sale offer wreaths, tabletops, ornaments other greens decorations made by garden club members. Selections can be reserved at mysticgardenclub.org and orders will be ready for curbside pick-up on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St.
In addition to the online sale, a one-day sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mystic Museum of Art. Items not reserved online will be available for purchase.
For additional Greens Sale information, visit mysticgardenclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.