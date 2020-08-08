MYSTIC — The Mystic Fire Department has been awarded a federal grant totaling $2,668 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The new federal funding was authorized under the bipartisan CARES Act (H.R. 748) and will support the fire department’s purchase of emergency medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies as it works to respond to COVID-19 incidents.
“We had significant expenses in gearing up for PPE for fire department members to use in our initial response to COVID-19, and in our ongoing efforts,” said Mystic Fire Department Chief Frank Hilbert. “This grant funding helps bolster our purchase of that important equipment, and we intend to purchase more PPE so we’re well stocked moving forward. We’re pleased to receive this amount of money, and we’ll apply for additional funding going forward.”
For more information about the program, visit fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters.
