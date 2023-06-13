MYSTIC — As part of Pride Month, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will host a Pride in the Park concert at Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., on Saturday, June 17.
The free concert will feature the Shaded Soul Band performing from 3 to 6 p.m., with community organizations handing out information and guest speakers.
For more information, visit facebook.com/mysticchamber or call 860-572-9578.
