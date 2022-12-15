MYSTIC — “Walk Your Horses: The Story of the Mystic River Bridge,” a 100-page hardcover book, is available for sale at the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, 22 East Main St, or online at mysticchamber.org.
The book features hundreds of photos and 25 stories telling the importance of the bridge to Mystic’s history and the growth of the village. Six bridges have spanned the river, beginning in 1819.
The book was produced by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Mystic River Historical Society as part of this year’s centennial celebration of the bascule bridge. It was written by historical society members Marilyn Comrie and Elizabeth Boucher.
The authors will hold a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the visitor’s center. The price of the book is $45.
