MYSTIC — Mystic Aquarium was awarded $6,084,252.50 in relief funding through the American Rescue Plan. The funding was awarded to the aquarium through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which was authorized by Congress and supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (H.R. 1319).
The program was created to provide economic relief to live venues shuttered by COVID-19, and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Impacted venues are able to put the relief funding to use in a variety of ways, from payroll costs, to rent and utility payments, scheduled mortgage and debt payments, worker protection expenditures, state and local taxes and fees, insurance payments, maintenance and administrative costs, and a wide variety of other ordinary and necessary business expenses.
Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) helped create the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program when he voted to pass H.R. 133, which authorized $15 billion for the program. The American Rescue Plan Act authorized an additional $1.5 billion to assist shuttered live venues. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Biden in March.
"Mystic Aquarium is grateful to Rep. Courtney for his support and leadership throughout the pandemic,” said Stephen Coan, president and CEO of the Mystic Aquarium. “We faced an enormous financial challenge in 2020, as despite being closed to the public and not earning any revenue for several months, we still had the responsibility of caring for, feeding, and providing veterinary care and life support for more than 7,000 marine animals, including many federally protected and endangered species. That key responsibility, along with being the largest provider of STEM education in the State of Connecticut and the region's only federally authorized marine mammal rescue response team for much of Connecticut, New York State and Rhode Island, meant that we could not completely shut down operations."
