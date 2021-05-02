MYSTIC — Tracy Romano, vice president of biological research and chief scientist at Mystic Aquarium, participated in a virtual panel discussion at the 2021 New England Political Science Association Conference.
She shared her work on beluga whale conservation facilitated by her relationships with native communities in the Arctic.
Romano is known for her groundbreaking work in the field of marine mammal health and neuroimmunology. She has been conducting research on Alaska’s beluga whales focused on understanding the impact of environmental and man-made stressors on their overall health.
By comparing health data on wild belugas with belugas living in the controlled habitat at Mystic Aquarium, Romano and her team hope to contribute to reversing trends in endangered belugas while maintaining health in stable populations. The data is helping to create a baseline of beluga health as a means to determine the effects of human activities on these whales, with potential implications for other endangered cetacean species.
As part of this research, Romano has made a connection with the Alaska Native community of Point Lay on the North Slope of Alaska. Her studies found these individuals have more knowledge of the beluga whale than could be gleaned from any academic paper, and that the cultures that rely on the beluga have more at stake as well.
Romano included leaders and various stakeholders from native communities in discussions involving her research. In addition she created and implemented a science-based education and cultural exchange program for Alaska Native and Native American youth, ensuring that younger generations have a voice in the ongoing efforts to preserve this invaluable species.
— Sun staff
