Over the past three weeks, three towns within the Ledge Light Health District have been determined to have mosquitoes containing West Nile Virus, with a mosquito trapped in Lyme testing positive after it was collected from a trap on Sept. 6.
The Ledge Light Health District announced Thursday that the positive mosquito, culex restuans, which is known to bite birds and mammals, was found last week. Previously this summer, mosquitoes from North Stonington on Aug. 21 and Waterford on Aug. 23 each tested positive for West Nile Virus.
“Positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” said Health Director Jennifer Muggeo in a press release.
To help avoid mosquito bites, the Ledge Light Health District recommends minimizing time outdoors at dusk and dawn; assuring door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair; wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts outdoors; using mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors; and considering use of mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include disposing of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings; drilling holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling; cleaning clogged roof gutters; turning over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows; changin water in bird baths on a weekly basis; cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, and covering pools when not in use; and using landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
Additional resources for information on West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found at ct.gov/mosquito/.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.