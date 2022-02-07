UNCASVILLE — The Mohegan Tribal Health Department will host a blood drive at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Uncas Ballroom, Salon D. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need to increase blood supply levels. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, using MOHEGAN in search box.
— Sun staff
