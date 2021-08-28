MYSTIC — Miss North America 2021 may not be showing off her shoes this Labor Day when the official Miss America Organization holds its iconic "Show Us Your Shoes Parade" in Mystic for the first time ever, but she is stepping up to shine a light on the ever-changing image of beauty pageants in the country.
"There are many different pageants out there," said Kaitlyn Benson, 21, of Hope Valley, the reigning Miss North America 2021. "I am not affiliated with the Miss America organization but I did fall in love with pageantry after my first orientation."
Benson, who also served as Miss Ocean State 2019, said she initially had a different opinion about beauty pageants and imagined them to be all "glitz and glamor" like the reality television series, "Toddlers and Tiaras."
"The idea of 3-year-olds wearing makeup," she said, was not very appealing. But as she learned more about the opportunities and philosophies of various contests and learned the history of pageantry, she changed her mind.
Long history of pageantry
"The Miss America Pageant and its sponsor, the Miss America Organization, has evolved from a beach-side showcase for frolicking bathing beauties to a competition that now emphasizes scholarships and social causes," according to "American Experience," a feature of the Public Broadcasting System.
In 1921 the winner of the first "Inter-City Beauty Contest" was crowned "Miss America" and won a first place prize of $100, according to PBS, and "although the number of contestants and the pageant's popularity increased throughout the decade, the event was closed down in 1927 due to growing criticism and charges of immorality, as well as a lack of financial support," the story continues. Organizers revived the pageant in 1933, and in 1940, it "regained its financial footing and respectability," then continued as a not-for-profit event and chose the Atlantic City Convention Hall as its permanent venue.
"The national executive director, Lenora Slaughter, shaped the modern pageant by adding features such as state competitions, the scholarship program, and a judging category based on personal interviews," the show added.
In the 1990s the pageant was reformed into the Miss America Organization, a not-for-profit corporation comprising three distinct divisions: the traditional Miss America Pageant, the scholarship fund, and a Miss America foundation.
"For the past 99 years, Miss America has been one of the country’s most recognizable household names and has been at the center of everything from national trends to social movements to the birth of television," according to the Miss American organization's website. "The young women involved have made a significant difference in people’s lives through their charitable and community service endeavors, using the national platform to educate millions of Americans on issues facing the nation."
"Miss America is more than a title," according to the site's history page, "it’s a movement of empowering young women everywhere to dream big, to insist that their voices be heard and to inspire change in the world around them."
Expanding the blueprint
Benson is part of an organization called Pageant Planet, which was founded by "aspiring motivational speaker" Steven Roddy to "expand and connect the pageant industry," according to the website.
As Roddy followed his girlfriend's journey to the Miss America stage, and observed the women spend time and money "on coaches, dresses, pageant entry fees and more, he was intrigued at how these women found their coaches and once they had, how they afforded it," the website says.
Noticing "a major gap in the industry," he created his business designed to "connect and expand pageantry in a groundbreaking way."
His business is designed to find contestants and match them with coaches, judges and emcees and to help them "succeed in pageantry and stay current with pageant news," according to his Linkedin account.
"It's very authentic and very supportive," said Benson, who said she enjoys making appearances and "interacting with kids."
"They require you to be active and engaged in your community," she added. "I love encouraging kids to follow their dreams."
Following dreams in southeastern Connecticut
Meanwhile, 51 women will be following their pageantry dreams to Mystic this Labor Day when they participate in the "Show Us Your Shoes" Parade — part of the official Miss America 100th Anniversary Celebration — and vie for the title of "Miss America" from the group that started pageantry in the United States.
The parade will kickoff on Clara Drive in Mystic at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 and will feature Miss America hopefuls from every state in the country and Washington, D.C., along with a number of "Forever Miss Americas" who will show off "elaborate parade costumes and decorated shoes to showcase their home states," according to a statement from Mohegan Sun.
The parade is so named because paradegoers in years past would call out "show us your shoes" to Miss America candidates as they motored past on Atlantic City's famed boardwalk.
After Monday's parade, Miss America competitors will visit Ocean Beach Park in New London, the Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton, Buttonwood Farm in Griswold and the Slater Museum at Norwich Free Academy.
The event is part of three-year partnership between Mohegan Sun — which hosted the 2020 Miss America Competition — and the Miss America Organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The next Miss America will be chosen in December at Mohegan Sun.
"Following the success of the Miss America 2020 competition at Mohegan Sun, we knew we had created something very special here in Connecticut," said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton in a statement, "and we’re thrilled to be able to host Miss America events and competitions for the next three years at our destination."
The event has become one of the largest annual events in terms of size, scope, and reach, he added, noting that values "such as community support and empowerment," are shared by both organizations.
"The milestone competition will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence, and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent, and social impact," Hamilton said.
"The Miss America Organization is one of the most recognized household names and has been at the center of national trends and social movements for 100 years," said Shantel Krebs, the Miss America organization's president and CEO in an email Saturday afternoon. "The candidates that compete in the program gain public speaking skills, interviewing skills and other professional development training to help them launch into their educational and career goals."
"The Miss America Organization awards over $5 million in scholarships a year," she added. "Each year thousands of candidates compete while also advocating and educating their communities on a social impact initiative, a cause, that is important to them. We are excited to have our national competition in December at our glamorous new home, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Their dedication to excellence and state-of-the-art facilities make them the ideal partner as we enter into our second century of service to America’s outstanding young women."
"For 100 years Miss America has been an icon, a champion for social causes, and one of the leading providers of scholarships to women in the country”, Krebs added.
On Sept. 7, a ticketed formal gala will take place at the casino with music, dancing, entertainment, photos and videos from the last 100 years of the organization, and speeches from several women who have worn the crown.
The next day, a ceremony will be held in Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theater to proclaim Sept. 8 as "Miss America Day" in Connecticut, when elected officials are scheduled to "recognize and honor the contributions that the Miss America Organization has provided for women throughout its 100-year history," according to a statement from Mohegan Sun. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.
Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised more than $17 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007. The foundation provides academic, community service and other scholarships to young women.
And while she may not be part of the official Miss America Organization, Benson, Miss North America 2021, said she is always willing to make local appearances and talk to women who want to know more about how pageantry works.
Benson, who volunteers at the Exeter-West Greenwich Animal Shelter — where she found her dog, Daisy, a pitbull-mastiff mix — said there is nothing more rewarding to her than to watch the reactions of children when she makes her own official appearances.
"I can't even tell you how rewarding it is," said Benson, who pays a fee to participate in her competition, in a telephone interview last week, "and I can't tell you how many times little girls, looking at my sash and crown, look up at me and ask, 'Are you Elsa?'"
