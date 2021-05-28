STONINGTON — A study of downtown Mystic parking concluded that adjustments in enforcement and options — including the installation of digital metered parking, increasing the availability of two-hour parking and working with busier restaurants to establish a valet service —would enhance parking availability and improve traffic flow.
The suggested improvements were presented Thursday evening as Stonington and the Town of Groton held a virtual meeting to release the results of the study, which was designed to seek ways to improve availability and access to parking for visitors in the downtown area. The program was led by Jon Reiner, director of planning and development services for the Town of Groton, and included a 40-minute presentation by parking, transit and downtown development consultant John Burke.
Burke, who has 35 years of experience working in downtown transportation consultation, said among the problems in Mystic are an insufficient amount of two-hour parking, no public off-street parking options and a high rate of noncompliance with time-restricted parking regulations.
“The noncompliance with two-hour spaces is high, at 23.5%, which impacts retailers and takes away designated parking spaces downtown,” Burke said. “Some customers go to residential or other neighborhoods, but others will drive away. Retailers don’t know which customers they are missing.”
He added that a lack of convenient short-term parking, impacted by the noncompliance, also contributes heavily to the downtown congestion by causing “circling” or “hunting” by motorists struggling to find a convenient spot. Burke noted that some of the noncompliance is associated with a lack of viable long-term options for employees, and the issues result in overflow parking by visitors in residential neighborhoods.
Off-street parking also needs to be addressed, Burke said, with the Mystic Art Museum lot “frozen” with its 320 monthly passes all issued and a waiting list of 300 people.
The analysis was performed through physical counts conducted between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the five-minute walking radius, which Burke identified as being within approximately a quarter-mile of downtown. The study determined that on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, the parking use peaked at 50.9% occupancy around 2 p.m. while on Saturday, Sept. 19, traffic reached a peak use at 73.5% around 4 p.m.
Officials note that the study occurred on warm, seasonable and sunny days that attracted a good turnout, but that the visits were after the summer peak and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To address the concerns, Burke said one of the more immediate goals should be to identify and implement more two-hour spaces — the towns currently have just 125 such spaces out of 1,564 parking spots in the five-minute zone — and to both add meters and enhance enforcement with digital tools.
“When there’s a cost, people tend to move voluntarily, so it is much more self-enforcing. When a town relies on police alone, it gets costly and unrealistic to manage,” Burke said. “Most of my clients use meter revenue to then pump back into their downtown, expanding biking or walking spaces and lighting for parking.”
Another way to eliminate cars is to promote business implementation of valet systems, especially near some of the more popular restaurants. Burke said such systems help to redirect calls to lots just outside the five-minute walking zone and address issues for those customers struggling to find a convenient place to park.
Other concepts to improve parking included implementing a shuttle-bus system to connect to other locations such as hotels and the Mystic train station, where guests and tourists may not need vehicles, as well as seeking lease and purchase opportunities for development of a public off-street lot.
During a discussion period following the presentation, a few of the more than 100 people who attended submitted questions, including whether the town would benefit from the development of a parking garage. Both Burke and Reiner said there is concern such a garage could restrict pedestrian flow and would present as many potential problems as solutions, especially as residents looked for more cost-friendly options closer to businesses.
“This is a question that has come up for a long time now, with people asking why we don’t just build a garage and manage it,” Reiner said. “I think there is a lot of low-hanging fruit we can address first. If we build a garage and have free, on-the-street parking, then why would they go pay for a spot?”
Reiner encouraged members of the public to continue to ask questions and share their views on how to improve the situation downtown. The presentation and study results were expected to be posted on both the Stonington and Town of Groton websites on Friday.
“This is the beginning of a larger conversation on this topic,” Reiner said. “We will continue to get feedback from residents, business owners and those frequenting downtown Mystic in developing possible solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.