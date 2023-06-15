STONINGTON — Metalworking has always been a calling for Stonington High senior Ryan M. Shaw.
Growing up, the soon-to-be graduate enjoyed physical labor, especially working with his hands to produce tangible and useful items. He enjoys crafting with wood and other products as well, but Shaw said Tuesday that the hard labor and feeling of fulfillment that comes when crafting with metal is something that has attracted him as long as he can remember.
It wasn’t until he spoke with his father, Matthew Shaw, about the desire to be a metalworker and plans to join the team at General Dynamic Electric Boat that he realized he would be taking on a 200-year-old family occupation, however.
“I was talking with my dad, and he just had this big smile on his face when I was telling him what I wanted to do,” said Shaw, who is excited to make the sudden leap from classroom to manual labor and will join the EB staff within a few weeks of graduation. “He turned back to me and said, ‘you know it runs in the family, right?’”
For the 18-year-old Shaw, the opportunity to follow in the family trade is a unique opportunity he never thought he would have. While his father took a break from the “tin knocker” career shared by his grandfather and great grandfather, the family lineage can be traced to metalworkers who served across Europe before migrating to America, a shared family occupation that stretches back to the heart of the Industrial Age in Europe.
It is a source of pride for Shaw, who will buck the popular trend of going to college or a trade school. Instead he will join the ranks of the workforce as soon as possible at a business that offers additional training and experience as he goes.
“I have always been encouraged to learn as much as I can, and I feel like for me, this was the path to be able to do that,” he said. “There are so many directions this could take; I could learn welding and get an apprenticeship, or I could seek to learn a new trade altogether and work within a different part of the company.”
Stonington High School instructor Dean Rocha, who leads the school’s Home Builders Institute, wood tech and shop programs, said he believes that as long as Shaw is able to stay focused as he has over the past year, he could find himself with a successful metalworking career.
During the past semester alone, Shaw had three courses with Rocha which involved hours of attention and focus daily. Not only was Shaw able to avoid struggling with both the physical and mental demands, but instead Rocha said he would continue to work enthusiastically, sharing his passions with other students.
Among the skills that set him apart, Rocha said, is Shaw’s determination and drive to succeed.
“I think it is awesome how he has been able to pick a path and take the steps to make it happen,” Rocha said. “He followed through with his plans, and he did what he needed to do to get himself hired. There are not a lot of kids who are ready to do that yet at his age.”
Raised in Norwich, one of two sons to Matthew and Jessica Shaw, Ryan joined Stonington Public Schools in 8th grade as one of the last graduates of Pawcatuck Middle School. Shaw said he already knew he wanted to get into industry and manufacturing.
“For me, I have always enjoyed hard labor. Moving things that aren’t so easy and doing things that take a lot of muscle are important to me,” he said. “I don’t want to sit behind a desk.”
While his parents have been supportive and encouraging, Shaw said he was also inspired by the work of his grandfather, Russell Shaw, and the stories he would tell. He said it didn’t take long before he realized he was following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
These kinds of school-to-work success stories may have once been common, but are not so normal any longer, Stonington High School Principal Alicia Dawe said. She said she is proud of students like Shaw, who recognize their strengths and are willing to work toward alternative post-secondary goals.
Shaw said he's not sure what the future will hold for him in the long-run, but for now he is happy to begin building a career at EB, as well as carrying on the family occupation.
“My dad is an electrical engineer, so he kind of broke the cycle for our family there for a minute,” he said with a laugh. “Don’t worry though, I’m getting us back on track.”
