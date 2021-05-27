PAWCATUCK — The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will hold a Memorial Day event at VFW Post 1265, 160 South Broad St., on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Col. Robert R. “Rob” Simmons, former first selectman of Stonington and lifetime member of VFW Post 1265, will speak at the event.
The annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade will not be held this year.
All current Covid-19 safety regulations and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Anyone wishing to donate to the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control for this and future events may contact Dan LaPointe, chairman, at dglorybound@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.