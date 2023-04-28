PAWCATUCK — Mel’s Downtown Creamery, 37 West Broad St., will participate in the Bakes for Breast Cancer Connecticut fundraiser by donating 100 percent of its sales from its Classic Specialty Sundae from Friday, May 5, to Thursday, May 11, to the nonprofit group Bakes for Breast Cancer.
The proceeds raised through the fundraiser will be used to support the research of Dr. Veda Giri of Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center and Dr. Rachel Freedman of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
For more information, visit bakesforbreastcancer.org.
