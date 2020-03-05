STONINGTON — Casey Webb, the food maven who travels the country in search of epic eating challenges and delicious dishes, accomplished an amazing feat at Mel's Downtown Creamery in Pawcatuck. He finished a Big Kahuna on national television in 15 minutes and 11 seconds.
A Big Kahuna — eight scoops of ice cream, seven toppings, banana slices, a mound of whipped cream, and four cherries placed on top of a large fudgy brownie — and served in a big red salad bowl, is a popular treat at the '50s style ice cream shop. The Big Kahuna Challenge is also a favorite community activity, according to Mel Goggin. The challenge is when an ice cream lover tries to finish the creation in under 20 minutes.
The record is 4 minutes, 40 seconds, said Goggin. Group efforts are not timed.
Everyone who orders a Big Kahuna gets her or his picture taken and posted on Mel's Big Kahuna Club Board, adding to the shop's "community vibe," Goggin said. She opened the shop in 2012, a time when her "dreams of becoming a small business owner began," and being able to see pictures of friends, family, neighbors and teachers eating the Big Kahuna has been a lot of fun, Goggin said.
Webb, the host of "Man v. Food" on the Cooking Channel, finished the Big Kahuna for his television audience — and in front of the people packed into Mel's for the taping — for an episode of the show that aired Feb. 25.
At the beginning of his new season, Webb promised viewers that he was "ready to battle more of the biggest, spiciest and boldest foods around."
According to the show's publicity, "From monstrous 30-pound bagel sandwiches, to a plate of six ghost pepper tacos, and to massive shovel-sized portions of BBQ, nothing is too extreme for Casey."
Webb began the latest episode — No. 21 of the current season — at the Engine Room in Mystic, where he devoured "a totally bonkers, Portuguese-inspired burger." He then headed to Abbott's Lobster in the Rough in Noank, where he consumed "a crazy coastal feast of chowder, shrimp cocktail, a bursting bowl of steamers and mussels and a whole steamed lobster."
Then it was on to Pawcatuck for dessert.
In a Facebook post after the program aired, Goggin called it "an epic moment" for her shop. "The coolest part about everything tonight is that I was able to represent our community on a National Stage with the complete love, support and encouragement of so many in numerous ways," Goggin posted.
When she looked at the crowd on TV sitting in her shop, Goggin added to her post: "I saw new friends and old friends, family, and might-as-well-be family. I saw customers turned friends that have come in since day one and customers that happened to come by that day unknowingly. I saw the faces of those who continuously support us through our best moments and our toughest. I saw people who have literally saved freezers full of ice cream by bringing it to multiple locations during storms or freezer breakdowns. I saw all of this. All of it was pure support and hope that we would remain a part of the community."
Next month, she added in her Facebook post, "we celebrate 8 years in Pawcatuck and I want to say THANK YOU to each and every single one of you for pushing me to make things happen and to ensure that dreams do come true in the sweetest ways."
Maris Frey, director of youth services at the Stonington Free Library, was one of the dozens of people who was at the taping.
"Mel has been an incredible community partner [with] the library for years," said Frey, who has often read stories at the creamery as part of an afternoon story time outreach program. "She supports both our Winter and Summer Reading Challenges for the children ... and she is always donating her shop, her time and her awesome products to community groups."
"She is a true pillar of our community ... a treasure," said Frey, who was accompanied by her husband. "When we got there, she was such a doll and introduced me to the crew and host ... [which] resulted in my television debut."
Goggin keeps her shop open daily year-round and aims to "provide a fun, welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for all ages," she said in an interview with the Sun last year. "We are very lucky to reside in a community that its residents truly love and support."
