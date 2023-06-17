STONINGTON — Matthew Haugen, the newly appointed executive director of The Stonington Community Center, sat in his office one morning last week, talking about his journey from Austin, Texas, to Chicago to China's Hebel province to Idaho to Rhode Island to Stonington Borough.
"I've taken the road less traveled," said the 40-year old Texas native with a smile. "I'm also always looking for new challenges and the opportunity for growth."
Haugen, who lives in Westerly with his wife, Rosselyn, is no stranger to the region. He was an assistant pro at The Misquamicut Club for many years, was the assistant women’s tennis coach at Brown and has coached several Division I and Division III college teams.
He still helps out at the Misquamicut Club, he said, on occasion and when he's needed.
"I also backpacked around South America by myself," said Haugen who is a self-described "risk taker."
A graduate of Kenyon College where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science, Haugen holds an masters of education degree in education and physical education pedagogy from Boise State University and a PhD from The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he was a Fulbright Scholar in Kinesiology, Cultural, Interpretive and Science Studies.
Haugen was also the head tennis coach for the Chinese government Olympic Development Program in Hebel Province.
"I like to push myself to new heights," said Haugen who said living, teaching and learning in China, opened his eyes to many things.
"My mind was blown," he said as he spoke of the physical education system for students in China which is run by the government and designed to pave a path to the Olympics.
The beautiful thing about life in general," he said, "is that you never know what doors will open and where they'll lead."
Jill Corr, board chair of the community center, said in a statement that Haugen officially began on May 25, 2023, taking the reins from Beth Stewart, who retired on March 28, following a ten-year career with the COMO.
Haugen said he's excited about his new position and about the potential to make an impact on the greater Stonington-Mystic-Westerly community.
"We have so many amazing programs," said Haugen, listing karate, basketball and other youth sports, and paddle and tennis for adults. "We're always looking to expand and we like to help people find their passion projects."
"And we also have STEAM programs and pottery and the thrift shop," he added.
The COMO Thrift Store, known for its tagline "Reuse-Repurpose-Rejoice," located across from the center on Cutler Street, averages more than 20,000 sales transactions annually.
The shop is a "big component" of the center's fundraising plan and "helps keep the center open," said Haugen.
Another notable aspects of the community center, Haugen stressed, is the continuity, longevity and commitment of the staff.
"That is exciting to me," Haugen said, noting that he's found a welcome openness and dedication in the COMO staff members that he appreciates.
"Seventy-five years is a long time," he said, noting that 2023 marks the COMO's 75th anniversary.
"It's an exciting time to be in this area," Haugen said. "I have been lucky."
"One of our goals is to expand our outreach," he said. "We are actively looking for partnerships with other organizations and are looking to reach out to more people."
"We are open and accessible to all people." Haugen added. "People of all socio-economic backgrounds."
One fact Haugen wants people to understand is that the COMO is open to residents of other towns.
"The COMO is not just for Stonington residents," he stressed. "We are bigger than Stonington."
Haugen, who described himself as "open-minded," said he aims to always be kind and respectful and to maintain "a welcoming demeanor."
Westerly resident Mary Ellen Sposato a business executive who hired Beth Stewart and served as the human resources consultant to the Como for 11 years, has been serving as interim director for the past few months.
"Matt’ is absolutely great!," Rogers said in an email last week. "I conducted an extensive national search with eighty-nine candidates," she said. "Matt’s strong emotional intelligence, his PhD in kinesiology and sports, and his ability to consider every aspect of a challenge to determine the best course of action clearly made him the optimal candidate for the position."
"In working with him during his orientation period it’s clear that we have chosen the best person for the job," she added.
