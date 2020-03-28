STONINGTON — Borough resident and Burgess Shaun Mastroianni was unanimously elected chairman of the Stonington Republican Town Committee at a special meeting held Thursday night that was conducted in part online with ZOOM video conference technology and in part in a parking lot on Williams Avenue in Mystic.
These meeting measures were implemented because of the threat of the COVID-19 virus and the need for social distancing among participating members of the committee.
Mastroianni replaces Bryan Bentz, who did not run for re-election and opted to step down from the Town Committee after many years of service, which included four years as chairman.
Also elected Thursday night were longtime Board of Finance member Glenn Frishman of Old Mystic as vice chairman; John Godin of Stonington as secretary; and Pawcatuck resident Mike Garvey as treasurer.
In other business, the town committee elected five delegates each to the upcoming conventions for the 2nd Congressional District seat currently held by Democrat Joe Courtney, the 18th Senatorial District seat currently held by Republican Heather Somers; and the 43rd Representative District seat held by Democrat Kate Rotella
“I am excited about the new membership and leadership team of the town committee,” Mastroianni said, “and we have plans for additional organizational initiatives for the April meeting.”
