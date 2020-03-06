STONINGTON — Shaun Mastroianni, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for state representative in the 43rd District representing Stonington and North Stonington.
Mastroianni is a regional operations specialist for Benchmark Senior Living. He resides in Stonington with his husband Antonio, who owns a local small business, and they are the parents of daughter Sophia. He is a senior burgess and the building commissioner in Stonington Borough, volunteers his time on the Stonington Beautification Committee, and serves on the board of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the presidents council for the Mystic Aquarium, and the Connecticut Valley Hospital Whiting Task Force. For last three years he has also helped organize and raise funds for the Stonington Community Center’s annual gala.
Mastroianni said his key issues in Hartford would be to focus on examining spending to ensure that any new taxes are truly necessary. He has also fought against proposals for tolls on Connecticut highways. "In 2019, we saw several new taxes enacted: 6.35% on digital goods, a 1% increase on meals, tax on dry cleaning, short-term rental required to collect room occupancy tax, and alcoholic beverage tax of 10%," he said. He also characterized tolling as ultimately a new tax.
He said he hoped to have three debates that will focus on key issues such as taxes, tolls, and important community issues like the environment, and requested that his opponent would agree not to use political signs in the election.
“I believe our communities deserve better representation, which goes beyond voting with party lines," Mastroianni said in his announcement. "Our current state representative has a 100 percent voting record that aligns with her party. I do not believe that is the best approach for someone representing the best interest of both towns. We deserve representation who is not afraid to be the leader in change and take a stance first, when no one else is willing. We need a person who can bring all parties together for the betterment of Stonington and North Stonington.”
Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The incumbent, Democrat Kate Rotella, a former Stonington selectwoman, was elected to the House in 2018, succeeding longtime Rep. Diana Urban. Mastroianni v. Rotella would be a rematch of their 2018 contest, when Rotella won with 55% of the vote.
