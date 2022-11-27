A building or buildings at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic went up in flames Sunday night, prompting a massive response from fire agencies regionwide.
According to scanner traffic, the Mystic, Old Mystic, Mohegan, North Stonington, Poquonnock Bridge, Westerly, Noank, Center Groton and Ashaway fire departments were involved in the response, as well as the New London Fire FAST team.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but the fully involved structure fire was massive and could be seen all along the river. Downtown was blanketed in smoke.
This is a developing story. Check back for more info.
