STONINGTON — Fundraising efforts for the long-sought Stonington Veterans Memorial Monument are nearing completion after the project received an $86,420 grant that will be funded using the town’s American Rescue Plan Act money.
Members of the Board of Finance approved a request Wednesday evening to reallocate the funds, which were initially designated for HVAC improvements at Stonington Human Services before bids were deemed unfeasible. The funding will now bring the project to within $20,000 of the near $200,000 cost, with the federal funding representing the only taxpayer dollars used.
“This was a critical step in seeing our long-awaited project succeed. We hope members of the community will help us close the remaining funding gap so that we can create this lasting tribute to those who have, and will, serve our country,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Thursday morning.
Stacey Haskell, the administrative assistant to Chesebrough who has taken the lead on the project, said there is still a lot of work to be done, but with the ARPA funding the community can now begin down a path that could potentially lead to installation and unveiling of the monument in late spring 2023.
In an email to supporters, Haskell said the veterans monument committee will now need to split attention between raising the approximately $20,000 still needed to complete all work, as well as beginning to create a set of criteria/guidelines regarding the design that could be shared with local artists to promote development of the art installation.
Volunteers will also be hosting a booth at the upcoming Mystic Art Festival on Aug. 13 and 14 — officials said last year’s event helped raise several thousand dollars — and work could begin at the site, located in the green space in front of the Stonington Police Department, as early as this fall.
“Our goal is to have the ground cleared and foundation in place by this Veterans Day and to have the monument completed by Memorial Day 2023 with our unveiling on Flag Day 2023,” Haskell said.
For many veterans in the community, including Korean War veteran Anthony L. Lombardo, the monument is something local Stonington and Pawcatuck residents have wanted for years. The concept was first brought to the town in 2017 when Lombardo learned that that Pawcatuck residents were not eligible to have their names added to the Westerly War Veterans Memorial monument.
After bringing attention to the fact local veterans were not properly recognized, he found support in members of the Pawcatuck Fire Department, and officials worked with Lombardo and the Harley P. Chase Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1265 in Pawcatuck to create a partnership with a goal of making the memorial a reality.
After issues with deed restrictions, a suitable home in front of the police department was identified in 2019 and fundraising efforts began.
The monument, which will be an eight-sided living granite memorial, will include interactive components including a link to the names of the more than 7,000 residents who have served in the military since World War I. The names and other information including biographies and videos will be available via the technology within the monument by allowing visitors to scan a code with a mobile device, bringing the individual to a dedicated site.
To date, the project has received 297 separate donations and has received six grants. Under Haskell, there have been 19 fundraising and networking events since June 2021.
Although pandemic conditions made fundraising difficult, volunteers had already managed to raise a considerable amount for the project, which will cost $197,978 if volunteers can complete work under the current timeline. The clock continues to tick, however, and Chesebrough said volunteers will need to remain focused to find the last of the money needed.
The new funding, approved through ARPA, will specifically be used to finance work that would provide jobs to members of the arts community as well. Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, said the monument provides numerous benefits to the community, including most importantly to the veterans that would be honored.
“The $86,420 would pay for eight porcelain sides that will be placed on the monument as well as a stipend for the artist(s) who will design the artwork on the porcelain,” Konicki said in a letter to the Board of Finance. “This is a significant aspect of the monument’s construction and worthy of ARPA funds support.
“The sooner we can complete this project to honor our veterans, the better,” she said.
