MYSTIC — In support of International Coastal Cleanup Day, volunteers from the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, Revolution Wind, and regional businesses, organizations, schools, and colleges will pick up litter along areas in Mystic and New London on Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Areas being cleaned include the Groton side of Mystic, River Road, including the state boat launch near Interstate 95, and portions of the Mystic River shoreline; Stonington side of Mystic, Route 27 and Denison Avenue, from Route 1 to I-95, exit 90 interchange; and New London, South Water St., and Waterfront Park.
Volunteers will be provided with breakfast at Rocks 21, 3 Williams Ave., from 9 to 10 a.m. Equipment will be provided by the towns of Groton and Stonington and the City of New London to help in this effort.
— Sun staff
